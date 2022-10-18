Actress Lio Tipton stars in the new limited drama series, “A Friend of the Family,” which follows and tells the harrowing story of the kidnapping of Jan Broberg that took place back in the ’70s.

Jan Broberg who was the victim of the kidnappings is now the producer of the series to help shed light on her past and share her story.

The first f episodes of “A Friend of the Family” is streaming on Peacock now and the remaining 5 episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 10.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 18, 2022.