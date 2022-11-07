Lionel Richie will receive a major honor this month.

The “All Night Long” singer is set to receive the Icon Award at this year’s American Music Awards (AMAs).

The announcement was made via Dick Clark productions and ABC on Monday morning.

“Lionel Richie has had a profound impact on countless people around the world and on the music industry as a whole,” said executive producer and showrunner Jesse Collins. “From the millions of dollars raised due to ‘We Are the World’ to the global influence his unique sound still has today, Richie is the definition of a living legend, and honoring him with the AMAs Icon Award is a no-brainer.”

The “Lady” crooner holds the record for most music video AMAs with six wins and is among the most decorated AMA winners of all time as this year’s Icon Award brings his total to 18 awards.

“I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage,” said Richie. “I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing ‘We Are the World’ among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later.”

Wayne Brady will host this year’s awards show.

It will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8:00 p.m. PST on ABC.

The awards will stream on Nov. 21 on Hulu.