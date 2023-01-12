Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday at a Los Angeles area hospital, just hours after being found unresponsive inside her home, according to her mother.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday evening.
Her birth on Feb. 1, 1968, exactly nine months after her parents’ wedding, made international news.
Though she lived with her mother, Lisa Marie was staying at Graceland when her father died, in Aug. 1977. He was just 42 and she was 9 years old when he passed.
“It’s been all my life,” she told The Associated Press in 2012, speaking of her father’s influence. “It’s not something that I now listen to and it’s different. Although I might listen closer. I remain consistent on the fact that I’ve always been an admirer. He always influenced me.”
Lisa Marie Presley was 54 years old.
This Associated Press contributed to this story.