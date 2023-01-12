Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday at a Los Angeles area hospital, just hours after being found unresponsive inside her home, according to her mother.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday evening.

Her birth on Feb. 1, 1968, exactly nine months after her parents’ wedding, made international news.

Though she lived with her mother, Lisa Marie was staying at Graceland when her father died, in Aug. 1977. He was just 42 and she was 9 years old when he passed.

Elvis Presley with his wife and daughter as they leave Baptist Hospital Feb. 7, 1968.

Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla, prepare to leave the hospital with their new daughter, Lisa Marie. Memphis, Tennessee, February 5, 1968.

Michael Jackson and then-wife Lisa Marie Presley arrive at Budapest’s airport on August 6, 1994. (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock legend Elvis Presley, looks back on April 18, 1995, while walking with her husband Michael Jackson as they go to greet children at his Neverland Ranch in Los Angeles. (KIM KULISH/AFP via Getty Images)

Actor Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley arrive at the premiere of the film “Captain Corelli”s Mandolin” August 13, 2001 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Priscilla Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley wait at the front portico entrance to greet US President George W. Bush and Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi of Japan for a private tour of Elvis Presley’s Graceland Mansion 30 June, 2006 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley and her children Benjamin Keough, Riley Keough, and her half-brother Navarone Garibaldi attend the premiere of “Lilo and Stitch” at the El Capitan theatre in Hollywood on June 16, 2002. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Pat Benatar and Lisa Marie Presley perform at the VH1 Divas Duets, a concert to benefit the VH1 Save the Music Foundation held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 22nd, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley performs at 102.7 KIIS-FM’s 6th Annual “Wango Tango – The Ultimate Reality Show” at the Rose Bowl on May 17, 2003 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Bono of U2 kisses presenter Lisa Marie Presley as the Edge holds their award for Best Rock Performance by a Group with Vocals during the 47th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles 13 February 2005. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood attend the Anna Sui Spring 2012 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Theater at Lincoln Center on September 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Lisa Marie Presley and Husband Michael Lockwood perform at 3rd & Lindsley during the 14th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference – Festival – Day 3 on September 20, 2013 in Nashville, United States. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Americana Music Festival)

Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)

Priscilla Presley celebrates backstage with her daughter Lisa Marie Presley after Lisa Marie’s performance at 3rd & Lindsley during the 14th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference on September 20, 2013 in Nashville, United States. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Americana Music Festival)

Singer Lisa Marie Presley and musician Michael Lockwood attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Mad Max: Fury Road” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Photo taken August 1, 1985 shows Graceland, the Elvis Presley mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. (JIM REID/AFP/Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)

“It’s been all my life,” she told The Associated Press in 2012, speaking of her father’s influence. “It’s not something that I now listen to and it’s different. Although I might listen closer. I remain consistent on the fact that I’ve always been an admirer. He always influenced me.”

Lisa Marie Presley was 54 years old.

This Associated Press contributed to this story.