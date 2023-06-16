Lisa Vanderpump and Eugene Levy received high honors from the Critics Choice Association.

Levy won the Star of the Year category, while the “Vanderpump Rules” matriarch was honored with the Impact Award at the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

The awards “recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms,” according to the association.

KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin and Megan Henderson celebrate the winners of the 5th Annual Critics Choice Awards on June 16, 2023.

Bravo and Netflix both were big winners as they topped four categories each.

Padma Lakshmi and RuPaul both tied for the Best Show Host award. Lakshmi for hosting “Top Chef” on Bravo and “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” on Hulu. RuPaul received the honor for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on MTV and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” on Paramount+.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi,” and “Top Chef” tied with two awards each.

KTLA 5 is celebrating the winners with a special hosted by Sam Rubin and Megan Henderson. The 2023 Critics Choice Real TV Awards – A Salute to the Winners will be streaming on KTLA+ and KTLA.com on June 16 at 7:30 p.m. and will repeat over the weekend as well.

It will also be streamed on the Critics Choice YouTube channel.

The full list of winners is here:

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

“The Voice” (NBC)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

“Vanderpump Rules” (Bravo)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” (Hulu)

BEST CULINARY SHOW

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

BEST GAME SHOW

“Jeopardy!” (Syndicated)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

“The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” (Apple TV+)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

“Frozen Planet II” (BBC One)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

“Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3” (Netflix)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

“Welcome to Wrexham” (FX)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

“Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” (Bravo)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” (Netflix)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” (Paramount+)

BEST SHOW HOST

Padma Lakshmi – “Top Chef” (Bravo), “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” (Hulu)

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV) / “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” (Paramount+)

STAR OF THE YEAR

Eugene Levy – “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” (Apple TV+)

IMPACT AWARD

Lisa Vanderpump