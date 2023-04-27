While the Beyhive awaits Beyonce’s return to the concert stage, an “Irreplaceable” experience to honor the singer is coming to Los Angeles.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyonce is a concert series put on by Candlelight Concerts by Fever.

Queen Bey’s hits are played live by local musicians by candlelight.

Fans will hear hits like “Single Ladies, “Best Thing I Never Had,” “If I Were a Boy,” Survivor,” “Cuff It” and “Crazy in Love” with a classical twist at one of L.A.’s famous landmarks.

“Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical music series with concerts featuring works from the greatest composers, such as Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin. Now, the ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists,” the website said. “This multi-sensory experience has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres, such as jazz, soul, opera, flamenco and more.”

Candlelight Concerts presented by Fever

The concert will take place at Immanuel Presbyterian Church on May 6 and Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The show itself runs for about 60 minutes.

For tickets and information, head here.

Prices for the shows run between $60 to $70 depending on seat location. Seats are first-come, first-served in each zone.

Children 8 years or older are allowed to attend, but anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.