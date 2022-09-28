Lizzo performs during the BRIT Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena on Feb. 18, 2020 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Former President James Madison’s flute still has the juice.

Lizzo performed the centuries-old crystal flute in front of the crowd at Washington, D.C.’s Crystal One Arena on Tuesday night.

The “Truth Hurts” songstress carefully held the historic instrument after it was handed to her onstage.

“B—h, I’m scared,” she told the crowd. “It’s crystal, so it’s like playing out of a wine glass, so be patient.”

After getting a quick handle on the piece, she played a couple of notes while also dancing along to the beat in typical fashion.

“I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s!” the singer yelled to the crowd. “We just made history tonight!”

She then thanked the Library of Congress for preserving the nation’s history and “for making history freaking cool!”

The flute was made by Claude Laurent, a French craftsman, for the fourth President. Dolley Madison rescued it from the White House in April 1814 as the British entered Washington, D.C. during the War of 1812, according to the Library of Congress.

Lizzo also posted the video of her short performance to Twitter.

“Nobody has ever heard this famous crystal flute before now you have,” she tweeted. “I’m the first and only person to ever play this presidential 200-year-old crystal flute.”