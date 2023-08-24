Lizzo is firing back at the allegations against her by a trio of dancers.

According to TMZ, her lawyer, Marty Singer, revealed she’s planning to countersue for malicious prosecution claiming the dancers are being hypocritical.

It’s all because of a photo, which according to her attorney, shows her backup dancers happily cavorting after attending the Crazy Horse cabaret show in Paris, France.

“These images showing the three plaintiffs gleefully reveling backstage after the topless show were taken after their February 2023 visit to Bananenbar in Amsterdam that they complain about in their lawsuit,” wrote Singer in a statement obtained by People magazine.

Lizzo performs onstage at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2019, in Indio. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

This came after they claimed the singer pressured them into attending that event.

According to the “Special” singer’s attorney, all three dancers continued to work on her tour after the fact.

A month later, one of the dancers allegedly submitted an audition tape to be a part of Lizzo’s TV show “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” On the tape, the dancer gushed over working with the superstar claiming she wanted to “follow in her footsteps.”

“After Ms. Davis’s audition video became public, she tried to explain away her glowing comments about Lizzo by claiming the ‘bulk’ of her accusations were based on things that happened later. That excuse is completely contradicted by the facts, including by these images,” Singer continued.

“These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts,” the statement said. “The lawsuit is a sham. Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed.”

The dancers’ attorney Neama Rahmani told People that they “stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial.”

“Our clients aren’t afraid of Singer or his empty threats or his victim shaming,” Rahmani said. “I’ve handled thousands of cases, including prosecuting drug cartels so we have no plans to back down. Let’s see if Singer can actually try a case in a courtroom instead of the media.”

“We’ve addressed all these instances where the plaintiffs appear to be happy alongside Lizzo during their time working with her. Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough.”

In the midst of this, Lizzo has denied any wrongdoing.

She took to Instagram earlier this month to slam the claims.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” the post read.