Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter, Eric Hirshberg is celebrating the joys of life without alcohol with a new song called “I Love Not Drinking.” The song features Grammy-nominated artist, Aloe Blacc.

“I Love Not Drinking” is the third single from Hirshberg’s second full-length album Second Hand Smoke due out Feb. 2.

Hirshberg and Blacc are performing together January 20 at Village Studios.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Jan. 14, 2024