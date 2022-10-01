The Awareness Film Festival is back in L.A. for its 13th year. The festival will feature more than 120 films from Oct. 6 to 16 at The Regal at L.A. Live.

The founder of the festival, Skye Kelly, explained to KTLA entertainment anchor Dayna Devon the origins of the festival.

“I’m a filmmaker myself and I started a nonprofit organization here in Los Angeles where we do free yoga, tai chi, and meditation… And [to raise funds] I decided to create a film festival 13 years ago… It’s a really inspiring event,” Kelly said.

Kelly also said everyone who works the event volunteers to do so, and the festival itself is free to attend.

“It’s really rewarding and amazing to connect with all the people and to see all the amazing films and all of their causes,” Kelly said.

For information about the Awareness Film Festival, click here.

The nonprofit Kelly founded is called Heal One World. For more information, click here.

This segment originally aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Oct. 1, 2022.