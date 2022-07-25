Actress Lori Loughlin appeared on KTLA’s Project Angel Food Lead with Love 3 telethon over the weekend. This was the first time Loughlin’s been on television in a non-acting appearance since the college admissions scandal.

The “Full House” star touched on how volunteering for the organization has been “one of the most rewarding experiences” of her life.

“They welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken,” the actress emotionally explained. “That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization, because they really do care.”

“It’s really a community. It’s more than just feeding people, it’s about loving people and helping people,” she said. “I think that is so important and I’m so proud to be a part of Project Angel Food.”

The 57-year-old’s emotional admission comes close to two years after she was released from jail for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme. She spent two months behind bars at a federal prison in Dublin, California, for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters into college.

Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also served time. He spent his five month sentence at a prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara.

The famous couple admitted in May 2020 to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower. Their guilty plea was a stunning reversal for the couple, whose lawyers had insisted for a year that they were innocent and accused investigators of fabricating evidence against them.

Back in 2021, Loughlin returned to acting. She reprised her role of Abigail Stanton in “When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas,” a spinoff to the popular Hallmark Channel series “When Calls the Heart.”

The appearance was during KTLA’s third annual telethon benefitting the volunteer organization. The star-studded event took place on Saturday night ad raised $1.1 million.