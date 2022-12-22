The 2003 holiday classic “Love Actually” comes in at No. 2 on Scott “Movie” Mantz’s list of top five Christmas movies for grownups.

The star-studded cast includes Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth and Liam Neeson.

“Everyone loves this movie,” Mantz exclaimed. “It has been a crowd-pleaser that utilizes every romantic cliché in the book.”

Fans of the film are shocked to hear that Mantz actually doesn’t like this film.

“I actually hate this movie,” he revealed, adding that he finds the movie “so manipulative and so contrived.”

“Don’t @ me,” Mantz pleaded as he listed out his reasons.