“Love Actually” star Bill Nighy stars in a new movie this Christmas that will really give you the feels and has already received stellar reviews.

It’s called “Living” and is about a man who learns his days are numbered and chooses to make the most of them.

So far, Rotten Tomatoes has given the film a 94% rating, however, Nighy hasn’t seen it yet.

“At the moment, everything is fine because other people seem to like the movie, but if I watch it, that all goes out the window,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

“I don’t watch my movies, that’s not something that I find helpful. It’s a practical thing because I’m the worst audience for that and it undermines me and I have average difficulty persuading myself that I can do my job in the first place and I don’t need hard evidence that I can’t and if that’s because I have a distorted view of myself well, I accept that,” he revealed. “If I get to be very very old, then maybe I’ll take a look.”

Nighy seems to have the magic touch when it comes to movies around the holidays. Almost 20 years ago, he won hearts when he played Billy Mack, a rockstar looking to make a comeback with a Christmas song. in “Love Actually.”

The “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” actor is “thrilled” that people have deemed the movie a holiday classic and is touched by the stories he’s heard from fans of the film.

“I’ve had people come out and say it got them through chemotherapy or got them through their divorce,” he explained. “It’s wonderful that a movie that focuses on the best of human experience or the best of human beings should be such a perennial important film in people’s lives.”

“Living” hits select theaters on Dec. 23 and is opening at the Laemmle Royal theater in L.A. that same day.