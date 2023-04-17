The “Love is Blind” Season 4 reunion cast is seen in a photo tweeted by Netflix on April 16, 2023.

“Love is Blind” fans were upset Sunday night after technical issues caused the highly anticipated livestream of the Season 4 reunion not to happen.

After over 90 minutes of fans complaining online, the streamer announced the reunion would be taped and available later.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the ‘Love is Blind Live’ Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” Netflix tweeted. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

Alas, there is some hope for fans waiting to watch the reunion of the cast.

Late Sunday, Netflix announced it will be available globally on April 17 at 12 p.m. PST.

“Promise,” the streamer tweeted.

Attendees of the official watch party at the Vermont Hollywood were able to watch live but were not allowed to share on social media, per the event’s hosts.

The reunion was Netflix’s second attempt at a livestream. The first one was in March for Chris Rock’s stand-up comedy special “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.”