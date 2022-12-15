Money can’t buy you class, but it can sure buy you a ticket to see “A Very Countess Christmas” at the El Rey theater.

Former “Real Housewives of New York” reality star Luann de Lesseps returns to Los Angeles with her cabaret show. This time, it has some holiday flair, but don’t worry – she still plans on singing “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”

“I think if I didn’t do ‘Money,’ people would be up in arms,” she explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “I do a Christmas show this time around. I have a new Christmas song, written by Bruce Roberts and Billy Stretch. They’ve written for Whitney Houston and Barbra Streisand.”

When it comes to de Lesseps’ live shows, fans definitely dress to impress.

“They put their sequins on and their statement necklaces, and they show up in a real way and they become friends,” she gushed. “They have the ‘Housewives’ in common. So they go out together.”

While the songstress is in the holiday spirit, she’s got big plans for 2023.

She and former “RHONY” costar Sonja Morgan will star in a new Bravo show called “Crappie Lake,” which is set to debut in the spring.

“We go into a small town of Illinois and we lift the town’s spirits, we work with the mayor and we’re doing a lot of things to improve the town,” she revealed “It’s all comedy. So Sonya and I are like ‘Thelma and Louise’ meets ‘The Odd Couple’ meets ‘Laverne and Shirley.’ We have a very special bond and friendship that goes way back.”

Comedy is very important for de Lesseps. She explained to Sam that’s an important quality in a future partner.

“You have to be able to make me laugh,” she said. “I like somebody who’s funny, who’s sophisticated, tall and who has hair this time around.”

You can enjoy “A Very Countess Christmas” on Dec. 15-17 at the El Rey Theatre.

The show starts at 8:30 p.m.