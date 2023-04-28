Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2, 2016. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Nearly a hundred thousand people are expected to gather in the desert of Indio, California for the annual Stagecoach festival.

The country music festival takes place every year on the weekend after Coachella.

Friday’s musical acts include Melissa Etheridge, ZZ Top, Jon Pardi and Elle Green. Country superstar Luke Bryan is the headliner for the night.

On Saturday, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Bryan Adams, rapper Nelly, Gabby Barrett and Old Dominion are among the many acts hitting the stage. The headliner is Kane Brown.

Chris Stapleton closes out the festival as the final headline act on Sunday. Other performances that day include Brooks & Dunn, Diplo, Tyler Childers, and Parker McCollum.

Those looking to watch these acts from the comfort of their own home can do so via the live stream available through Amazon Music. The live stream will be available on Prime Video, Amazon Music app and Twitch starting at 3 p.m. PST each day of the festival.