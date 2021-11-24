Luke Combs and friends talk about Salvation Army’s 131st Annual Red Kettle Campaign in time for Thanksgiving

Singer Luke Combs was joined by the General Manager of The Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones along with Executive Vice President of The Dallas Cowboys, Charlotte Jones and the National Commander of The Salvation Army, Kenneth G. Hodder to talk about the partnership between The Dallas Cowboys and the Salvation Army to give back in time for Thanksgiving.

The Dallas Cowboys and The Salvation Army kick off The Red Kettle Campaign on Thanksgiving Saturday at 1:30pm.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 24, 2021