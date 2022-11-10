Some of the biggest stars in country music gathered in Nashville on Monday night for the Country Music Awards.

Luke Combs took home some big wins after his stellar performance. He won Entertainer of the Year and his album “Growin’ Up” won Album of the Year.

During his acceptance speech, the “When It Rains It Pours” singer made note of his observation at this year’s ceremony.

“This is a dream come true. There is nobody in this category that doesn’t deserve to be standing up here,” Combs said. “I love you so much. I just cannot believe this. Thank you for country music and let me tell you one more thing about tonight. This is my fifth or sixth year being at this awards show and country sounded more country than it has in a long time tonight and I think we all love it.”

Combs beat out Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen for the coveted award.

Lainey Wilson, who led with six nominations, took home Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

The star-studded night was hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL great Peyton Manning.

The show included tributes to the late Loretta Lynn and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Alan Jackson took home the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.