Lukita Maxwell is an upcoming actress in Hollywood and what better way to pave her way to the top than to star alongside Harrison Ford and Jason Segel in the new dramedy series, “Shrinking.”

Maxwell is just like us when it comes to getting nervous around big stars, especially a star as big as Harrison Ford. She even had to give herself a pep talk before heading to work and hitting the set.

“This is work, he’s just another cast member, another scene partner that I’m going to share the day with,” she revealed.

The film follows a dad and daughter duo who end up losing their wife and mother and now they are trying to cope with and navigate life without her.

New episodes of “Shrinking” drop Fridays, exclusively on Apple TV+.

