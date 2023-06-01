Luna Lauren Velez is taking over the summer.

The actress not only voices the role of Rio Morales in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which has been named the most anticipated film of the summer by Fandango, but she also stars in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Reviews are raving over the extraordinary visuals of “Spider-Man.”

“I actually just read something in a review that said ‘the film was like dropping through the floors of a modern art museum on acid,'” she revealed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “I thought ‘Yeah! There’s something about that that’s so right on point.'”

The film consists of different storylines because the movie takes place in different universes.

The “Dexter” actress also touched on the use of Spanish in the film and how representation continues to be an important factor in the entertainment industry.

“I love that this is an Afro-Latino family and superhero! That’s pretty extraordinary,” she said.

Velez, who is Puerto Rican, remembered the impact the first film made years ago.

“When I saw all these little Black and brown kids standing around and I said ‘You’re going to see a superhero that looks like you,’ their mouths dropped open!” I thought ‘Wow, that’s how important it is’ because I didn’t have that. I had my mom, that was my superhero.”

While Velez is used to working on the set with her colleagues, voice work was a little different for her, but she embraced it.

“I’m sold. I love voice acting. You can go in your pajamas to work!”

When voicing an animated film, the actors only get their lines. They don’t see the entire script until they watch the movie.

“You see everything put together. In my wildest dreams I couldn’t have made any of this up,” she exclaimed.

As for the “Transformers” experience, Velez didn’t get to go to Peru but did have a great experience filming with her costars.

“It was so fun! Just wonderful,” she gushed about the movie.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” hits theaters June 2.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” hit theaters on June 9.