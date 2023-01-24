M.M. Keeravani is taking award season by storm with his song “Naatu Naatu” from the film “RRR.”

The song has already won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award and now it’s nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars. Keeravani is up against Rihanna and Lady Gaga in the category.

The movie is making history as the first Indian film to be nominated for anything other than Best International Film at the Academy Awards.

“I’m on Cloud 9,” Keeravani said to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

“Honestly speaking, I was just happy with the song, but when I watched the song on the screen, along with watching the entire movie, I was amazed by the picturization and I thought ‘this song is something now,'” he explained.

“I never expected this overwhelming reaction from across the world.”

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on March 12 on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The awards will also be streamed on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.