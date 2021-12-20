Mackenzie Astin chats about the two-hour holiday episode of ‘Fantasy Island’

Actor Mackenzie Astin enjoyed shooting “Fantasy Island” in Puerto Rico. He talked about the two-hour holiday episode “Welcome to the Snow Globe.” airing on Thursday at 8 P.M. on Fox.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 20, 2021.
