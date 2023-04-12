Southern sensation Mackenzie Carpenter is making waves in the country music scene with her soulful yet tangy tone.

The singer-songwriter joined us live ahead of her Stagecoach debut to discuss new music and perform her new single, “Don’t Mess With Exes.”

Mackenzie will be performing at Stagecoach’s Mane Stage on Friday, April 28. For passes visit stagecoachfestival.com.

To stream Mackenzie’s self-titled debut EP, click here.

And stay up to beat with Mackenzie by visiting her website or by following her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 12, 2023.