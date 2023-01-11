Mädchen Amick talked about the upcoming final season of “Riverdale” and said it is bittersweet to see the the show come to an end.

Mädchen also talked about the Don’t Mind Me Foundation and shared the reason she started the foundation with her family. She shared details about their upcoming Annual Award Gala and Golf Tournament to raise funds for the foundation.

The Don’t Mind Me Annual Gala and Golf Tournament is taking place Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 at the Tamarisk Country Club in Rancho Mirage. For tickets and more information, visit DontMindMe.org/Fundraiser.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 11, 2023.