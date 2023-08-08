Lizzo performs during the BRIT Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena on Feb. 18, 2020 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s annual Made in America Festival won’t be happening this year.

The festival made the announcement on Tuesday via social media just weeks before some big acts were going to hit the stage.

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place,” the festival announced on Instagram. “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”

Singer SZA performs at Amazon Music’s Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

It’s unclear what the “severe circumstances” are, but Lizzo and SZA were slated to headline the event. The announcement comes just a week after a lawsuit was made public against Lizzo by a trio of former dancers. The women claimed they were “exposed to an overtly sexual atmosphere that permeated their workplace.”

FILE – Lizzo arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. In a concert Friday, April 21, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn., Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state’s legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lizzo called the allegations false in a statement days later.

The festival was set to take place on Sept. 2 and 3, Labor Day weekend, at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The event is curated by Jay-Z, who started the event in 2012.

Other acts that were set to hit the stage included Ice Spice, Metro Boomin’, a collaborative performance featuring Mase and Cam’ron, Miguel, Lil Yachty, Coco Jones, Paris Texas and more.

“Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience,” the statement continued. “We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of

Philadelphia in 2024.”

Those with tickets will be refunded through their original point of purchase.