Madonna is under medical care after developing a “serious bacterial infection” that required her to be hospitalized.

The singer had to stay in the intensive care unit for “several days.”

This all happened on June 24, according to her manager Guy Oseary in a statement on Instagram.

Oseary revealed the news on Wednesday afternoon and said Madonna’s health is improving and “a full recovery is expected.”

While the “Material Girl” is on the mend, she’ll be pausing her commitments, which include her upcoming “Celebration Tour.”

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows, “Oseary’s statement continued.

Back in January, the superstar announced her tour, “Madonna: The Celebration Tour,” on Instagram, with a nod to her groundbreaking film “Truth or Dare.”

The 43-city global tour was set to start on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. It was to highlight her four decades of hits.

The tour was set to stop at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, home of the Lakers and Clippers, on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.