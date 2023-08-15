Madonna had huge plans for an anniversary tour, but a health emergency sidelined things.

Now, she’s getting set to go back on the road.

New dates have been announced for the entire tour, which includes several nights at The Kia Forum in Inglewood.

The “Material Girl” will hit the stage on March 4, 5, 6, 9 and 11 of next year. Fans will notice Madge won’t be performing at Crypto.com, which was one of the singer’s original stops when her tour was first announced.

For fans who purchased tickets to the previous dates, they’ll have the chance to buy tickets to the new dates before the public.

Those who bought tickets for the original shows will be automatically refunded by August 28 according to Ticketmaster.

The ticket company will “provide all affected fans with a dedicated link and a unique code based on the quality of their previous seat locations to purchase tickets for their specific rescheduled event,” Ticketmaster explained.

Madonna (Getty Images)

“Advance tickets for all previous Los Angeles ticket holders will begin Aug. 29 and run through Aug. 31. Fans unable to purchase tickets to the corresponding shows will have a second presale opportunity starting Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 to purchase tickets to any of the five Kia Forum performances. Remaining tickets will open for public sale Sept. 5 (at) 10 a.m. PST at Ticketmaster.com.”

Back in June, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary revealed the superstar was hospitalized after developing a “serious bacterial infection.” This caused her to stay in the ICU for “several days.”

About a month later, Madonna thanked fans for their support.

The Celebration Tour will kick off overseas in October in London and will then head to Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands for the rest of the year.

The North American leg will begin on Dec. 13 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.