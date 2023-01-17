Madonna is hitting the road and taking her entire catalog along with her.

The Material Girl announced her upcoming tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour, on Instagram this morning with a nod to her groundbreaking film “Truth or Dare.”

Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, and Amy Schumer make cameos in the short film where Schumer dares Madonna to go on a world tour to perform all of her hits spanning four decades.

“That’s a lot of songs! Do you think people would come to that show?” Madonna asked the group who all nodded yes.

“F— yeah!” screamed the “Vogue” singer.

The 35-city global tour kicks off in North America on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. For more on the tour, head here.

The tour stops at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, home of the Lakers and Clippers, on Sept. 27. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 20.

Presale is available for legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. PST through Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. PST for North American stops.