Alex Pettyfer is known for his roles in movies like “Magic Mike,” “I am Number Four,” and “Beastly.” The actor who normally plays the heartthrob and love interest has turned dark in his new thriller, “The Infernal Machine.”

Pettyfer plays an author who has big success with his first novel and as he is trying to write his second novel, he begins to get troubling messages from someone who wants to expose his secrets.

His co-star in the film is played by none other than Guy Pearce, whom Pettyfer is a huge fan of. His production company Dark Dreams was approached with the script and asked to help co-produce the film.

“I saw there was a small role that had a couple of scenes with Guy and I jumped on the opportunity,” revealed the actor.

When asked about working with Guy, Pettyfer stated that he is so nice and humble and he had the best time getting to work with him.

“He’s honestly a gentleman,” said the actor.

“The Infernal Machine” is available now on digital and on demand.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 26, 2022.