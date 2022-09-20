MagicBand+ Arrives at Disneyland Resort in Fall 2022 (Disneyland Resort)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland this fall, bringing the wearable device to the West Coast for the first time, the company announced on Tuesday.

MagicBand+ is a device with built-in LEDs and other technology that enables guests to play exclusive games in the theme parks and a hands-free way to enter the park.

The band, which is rechargeable and waterproof, can also be paired to your phone to enable customization of band light colors and other settings.

“MagicBand+ will come to life during “World of Color” in Disney California Adventure park and “Fantasmic!” and select nighttime shows in Disneyland park,” Disneyland said in a news release.

A new interactive game in Galaxy’s Edge will also launch with MagicBand+. When wearing the band, guests can participate in the interactive quest to collect bounties throughout the land.

“Vibrations and lights from your MagicBand+ will help guide you to find virtual bounties,” Disneyland said in a news release. “When you find your bounty, you can use the augmented reality thermal viewer in the Play Disney Parks app to reveal who’s hiding in the shadows. Once your mission is successfully completed, local guild master Raga Bua will reward you with galactic credits.”

MagicBand+ is the latest iteration of the MagicBand wearable tech that first debuted at Walt Disney World in 2013. The original MagicBand did not featured LEDs and was not rechargeable. The newest iteration introduces LED synchronization with nighttime shows and interactive games inside the theme parks.

The bands will be priced starting at $34.99 and will be available to purchase at Disneyland Resort later this year.