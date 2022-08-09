Maia Mitchell shared her thoughts of Olivia Newton John and said she was so highly praised in Australia for her talent and her work with cancer research. She said it was very sad to hear about her passing,

Maia also talked about her new movie “No Way Out” and said it is a bit of a different role than the other projects she has worked on. She said it was an opportunity to do change the skew and branch out with a different genre.

“No Way Out” hits theaters and on demand on Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 9, 2022.