Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy are taking their dancing talents to Napa this summer for a new cabaret show.

It’s called SAVOR After Hours and it isn’t exactly dinner theater.

“It’s a reimagination of a wine-tasting experience and it blends, no pun intended, dance, cabaret magic, illusion, and wine-tasting all in one evening,” Val explained to KTLA’s Sam Rubin.

“We love this expression, the feeling of self-expression,” Maks added. “This is a tasting note, basically an idea, instead of reading the wine and imagining what it tastes like, we’re gonna show you what it tastes like while you’re tasting.”

The brothers are also bringing their families to wine country for the summer residency. Maks and his wife, professional dancer, Peta Murgatroyd are expecting baby number two any day now. Little brother Val and his wife Jenna Johnson welcomed their first son in January.

Maks is enjoying unclehood as he’s a first-time uncle.

“I genuinely love the kids,” he gushed. “It’s a different level. It’s not necessarily my son’s connection with his son, but it’s completely different from any other kid.”

The brothers are excited about their new venture in Northern California and want to connect with the locals especially.

“We want to pay homage to the farmers the vineyards, the community that has built and placed American wine on the level that it’s at, and hopefully we can contribute, in our form of entertainment,” Val explained.

SAVOR After Hours opens on June 3 in Napa at the JaM Cellars Ballroom.

Tickets are on sale now here.