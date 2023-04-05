Malia Obama is reaching a major milestone in her film career.

She will soon make her directorial debut in a Donald Glover-produced short film. The project is set to be released by Glover’s new production company, Gilga.

The Harvard graduate’s creation will be one of Gilga’s first projects.

The former first daughter has also worked on Glover’s Amazon Prime Video series “Swarm,” which was her first major television project. The satirical comedy-horror-thriller is based on a Beyonce-like celebrity.

The “Atlanta” star has been mentoring Obama and offered her some sage advice.

“The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once. You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around,” Glover told GQ magazine.

Obama previously had internships on Lena Dunham’s HBO series “Girls” and the Weinstein Company before working as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s CBS sci-fi drama series “Extant.”