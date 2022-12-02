Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on Sept. 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff, Houston police announced on Friday.

Patrick Xavier Clark

(Houston Police Dept.)

In a media briefing, police said they arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark and he is being charged with the murder of the 28-year-old artist.

Cameron Joshua, 22, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon in connection with the case, police added.

“We lost a good man,” Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said, adding that he talked to Takeoff’s family, and thanked them for their patience as the department worked through facts and the investigation ahead of an arrest.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot outside a bowling alley near Houston in the early morning hours of Nov. 1.

He was a member of the Atlanta hip-hop group Migos.

The group was best known for its hits like “Fight Night,” “Versace” and “Walk It, Talk It.”