Doug Kolk talked to Mana about their upcoming residency in Los Angeles. Mana shared that it is so cool to be playing at such an iconic venue. They are playing at The Forum and have already sold 95,000 tickets for their shows.

Mana’s residency kicks off March 18. For more information and for tickets, head to TicketMaster.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News on March 17, 2022.