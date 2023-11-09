After 118 days of the actors’ guild being on strike, SAG-AFTRA and major Hollywood studios and streamers now have a tentative agreement.

As one would expect, many are excited to return to work after a long period of unemployment, which lasted six months for some when you add in the writers’ strike.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names took to social media to celebrate the news.

“It feels so so good to be here with these guys, promoting something that I love with people that I love and it’s possible for more of this to happen,” Jeremy Allen White told Scott “Movie” Mantz while at the premiere of his movie “The Iron Claw.”

“I’m so happy that we found a resolution,” Zac Efron told Scott at the premiere. “This is amazing. I’m sure everyone is very excited to get back to work. I can’t wait. Let’s go!”

“The strike is over!” actor Simu Liu posted to X, formerly Twitter. “I’m proud of SAG for continuing to fight for the livelihood of every actor. As someone who used to live below the poverty line, hauled [butt] to auditions and struggled to live, I have experienced firsthand how these things matter. Bravo and see you on set!”

Rhea Seehorn of “Better Call Saul” fame didn’t hold back her feeling. “WOOOT WOOOOOOOT!!!! SAG-AFTRA Approves Deal to End Historic Strike,” she posted to X.

“Ready to work now that the strike is over!” Octavia Spencer said on Instagram. “Congratulations and thank you to our @sagaftra negotiating committee! Proud to stand in solidarity with all SAG members over the last 118 days.”

“Thank you SAG-AFTRA negotiators and leadership for getting us over the finish line!!!” Mandy Moore posted to her Instastory. “Gratitude is the attitude!! And grateful to all those who walked the walked (picketers, strike captains, Our fellow union brothers and sisters, etc…)”

Mandy Moore arrives at the 2nd annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Aug. 13, 2022, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actress Fran Drescher, who is also the president of SAG-AFTRA, celebrated the victory with a post on Instagram.

“We did it!!!!” she wrote. “The Billion+ $ Deal! 3X the last contract! New ground was broken everywhere! (Thank you) SAG-AFTRA members for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal! (Thank you) negotiating committee, strike captains, staff, Duncan & Ray, our lawyers, the IA team, family and friends. Our sister unions for their unrelenting support! And the AMPTP for hearing us and meeting this moment!”

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. . (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Now that the strike is over, actors can start promoting their projects.

Actor Josh Malina poked fun at this, writing to X: “Now that the strike appears to be over, I can finally talk about my upcoming projects. I was on ‘The West Wing.'”

President Joe Biden even weighed in on the tentative agreement in place.

“Collective bargaining works. I applaud SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for working together in good faith towards an agreement that allows our entertainment industry to continue telling the stories of America,” he said in a statement. “When both sides come to the table to negotiate in earnest they can make businesses stronger and allow workers to secure pay and benefits that help them raise families and retire with dignity.”

“Over the last three years, workers have won historic victories that ensure record pay, record benefits, and an economy that grows from the middle out and bottom up,” he continued. “SAG-AFTRA members will have the final say on this contract, but the sacrifices they’ve made will ensure a better future for them, their families, and all workers who deserve a fair share of the value they helped create.”

Rapper/actor Ice T. summed up pretty much everyone’s feelings with this note posted to X: “Oh s–t. SAG strike is over. Let’s get it!”

There are some formalities now, SAG’s national board must approve the deal and then there will be a vote from the membership at large to ratify the contract.