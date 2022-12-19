International drag superstar Manila Luzon has taken her talents overseas for Prime Video’s newest drag competition show “Drag Den with Manila Luzon.”

Manila joined us live to discuss the show and what she hopes viewers will get out of watching the series.

In addition, the singer also shared details on her new single “Drag Den,” which marks her first song with her new record label Warner Music Philippines.

You can now stream “Drag Den with Manila Luzon” on Prime Video and stream her new single “Drag Den” on all major music platforms.

For more information on Manila, visit her website and stay up to date by following her on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 19, 2022.