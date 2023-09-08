Marc Anthony is one of the top-selling Latin artists of all time, and now he’s been immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Thursday, Anthony, 54, received the honor on Hollywood Boulevard.

Marc Anthony touches his star during a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Sept. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

His friend, soccer legend David Beckham, was on hand for the unveiling. Anthony is the godparent to Beckham’s son Cruz, who was also in attendance.

Antony’s sons Ryan, 19, and Cristian, 22, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, also supported their dad on his big day.

Ryan Muniz, from left, Marc Anthony, and Cristian Muniz attend a ceremony honoring Anthony with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Sept. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The four-time Grammy winner thanked his family for all of their support over the years.

“I look at my family, I look at my friends, my loved ones and my daily conversations and these are the people that shaped me. These are the people that made me,” he explained. “I’ve heard over and over again what it feels to be humbled, this is absolutely humbling.”

The “Need to Know” singer is set to hit the road in November for his upcoming tour.

He’s also expected to release a new album sometime in 2024.