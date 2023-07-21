The “Barbie” movie is finally here, and it’s been a long time coming.

“She was invented 64 years ago and we haven’t had a live-action Barbie film yet,” Margot Robbie explained to KTLA 5’s Olivia de Bortoli. “It seemed like a huge opportunity. I don’t want to seem like a cutthroat producer, but the global recognition that the brand has is insane.”

The doll is a household name recognized worldwide, much like Coca-Cola, and has made a major impact.

“Barbie has empowered women but also made women feel very bad about themselves. She’s like a complicated icon,” Robbie acknowledged. “There are so many interesting conversations to have if we’re brave enough to, kind of, dig into both sides of that but obviously in a fun and entertaining way.”

“This movie is fun and silly but also very clever.”

Another major character in the movie is Los Angeles.

Director Greta Gerwig noted that Barbieland was a love letter to L.A.

“The soundstage musicals of the ’40s and ’50s, of like the L.A. of ‘Singing in the Rain.’ That was the sort of thing I wanted to capture,” Gerwig explained.

Throughout the years, numerous Barbie dolls have hit the shelves.

But when Olivia asked the cast to come up with a new Barbie that hasn’t yet been released, they got creative.

“I want to make a chameleon Barbie. You put her against anything, she turns that color or turns that shape,” explained Issa Rae, who plays President Barbie. “A collaboration with Play-Doh.”

For Gerwig, her choice was something more personal.

“I love my sister-in-law, Courtney. I wish Courtney Barbie would exist,” she revealed.

“Barbie” is in theaters now.