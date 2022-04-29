Margaret Cho talked about life on the road and how her dog is a great little travel companion.

Cho talked about her newest movie “Fire Island” that will be dropping this summer.

She will also be apart of “Netflix is a Joke: the Festival”.

Her solo stand-up show is May 6th at the Wiltern. May 7th she will be at the Greek Theater for Netflix is a Joke’s “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration.” For tickets and information, go to netflixisajokefest.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 29, 2022.