New year, new look.

Mariah Carey ushered in 2024 by paying attention to both sides of herself after being reminded that they indeed belong together.

Donning voluptuous curly hair while decked out in a silver sequin Retrofête mini dress, the elusive chanteuse made a major announcement.

“New year, new beginnings..taking a picture from my ‘bad side!'” the five-time Grammy winner explained to her Instagram followers on New Year’s Day.

Instagram: Mariah Carey

For years the singer/ songwriter has favored photographs taken on her right side over her left.

But in 2024, we’re getting a new Mariah and people don’t see anything bad about her “bad side.”

“You will Never have a bad side MC,” commented Tamar Braxton.

“MC! What bad side? I said that back in the day,” commented power publicist Yvette Noel-Schure.

In 2016, she revealed the reason on an episode of her reality show “Mariah’s World.”

She explained that when she was 19, a woman on the set of a photoshoot told her that her right side was her “good side” and advised her to only let people photograph her from her good side.

Carey’s change of heart comes after her recent split from backup dancer Bryan Tanaka.

Tanaka issued a statement on Instagram last week about the “amicable” breakup.

The two were together for seven years.