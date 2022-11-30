Mariah Carey is upping the ante this holiday season, not with a new song, but with a chance to stay at her glamorous New York City penthouse.

Carey made the announcement via Instagram where she asked her 11.4 million followers, “would you like to experience my winter wonderland?”

The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas has teamed up with Booking.com to fly one fan and a guest to New York City for a three-night stay at the Plaza Hotel.

The experience has been dubbed Mariah Carey’s Ultimate Holiday Experience in New York City.

Bookers will get to enjoy cocktail hour at Carey’s penthouse apartment plus get a professional Christmas card photoshoot on her rooftop terrace.

They will also get tickets to the Grammy winner’s “Merry Christmas To All” concert at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16, a signed copy of her book “The Christmas Princess,” a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue, dinner reservations at Mr. Chow and Nobu, and much more holiday fun.

The trip is from Dec.16 to 19.

The booking opens at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 and it’s on a first-come, first-served basis. The price to book is $20.19, in honor of the year “All I Want For Christmas Is You” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.