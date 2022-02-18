Marilu Henner talks about the ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ and the newest one is her favorite

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Marilu Henner talked about her upcoming shows, which include singing, dancing, and Q&A. She also shared details about her new movie “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder.” She said this is the 18th movie in the series, and she really enjoys making them.

“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder” premieres at 9 p.m. on Sunday on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

You can still purchase tickets to see Marilu live at Oscar’s Palm Springs on Feb. 25. Tickets are available at OscarsPalmSprings.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 18, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News