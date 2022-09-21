Marina Squerciati and Miranda Rae Mayo talked about their roles on “Chicago PD.” and “Chicago Fire.” They talked about the new seasons and said that they love getting to work together on crossover episodes.

Marina talked about the upcoming 10th Season of “Chicago P.D.” and shared that she quit her job as a paralegal after the first season finished because she saw how successful the show was.

Miranda also talked about the upcoming 11th Season of Chicago Fire and she never imagined that she would still be on the show for this long after joining the cast back in Season 4.

“Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Fire” return Wednesday, with “Chicago Fire” at 9 p.m. and “Chicago P.D.” at 10 p.m., both on NBC.

