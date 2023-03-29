A new generation of the boy band Menudo has burst onto the music scene with the help of television personality Mario Lopez.

Lopez helped in the global search for new members. The original group, which included Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa, is still considered the most successful Latin boy band of all time.

The “Saved By the Bell” actor felt now was the right time to bring the name back with fresh faces as he was a huge fan of the original group.

“The beautiful thing about music is that it transcends culture and language. Much like BTS, I thought ‘I think it’s time for these kids,'” Lopez explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “Not to be corny, but it’s wholesome. It’s family.”

Lopez said the search took them to Miami, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and more to find the final five boys. The new group consists of Nico, Ezra, Gabriel, Andres, and Alejandro.

The boys auditioned about six months ago and haven’t stopped working since. However, they have found time to have fun.

Lopez revealed he hooked the singers up with a day at Universal Studios earlier this week.

While the “Access Hollywood” host enjoys working with the group, they adore him just as much.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Mario. He’s one of the best people on this earth,” Ezrea gushed.

The group’s song “Mi Amore” is the first song of their upcoming debut album.

“Mi Amore” is available now.