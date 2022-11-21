There’s no better way to celebrate KTLA 5’s new set than having Mario Lopez as our first live guest.

The “Access Hollywood” host joined us after a whirlwind weekend in Washington, D.C., brushing up on some American history by visiting the 108-year-old Attman’s Delicatessen.

“I love history,” he gushed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

He revealed his lengthy order to really take in the ambiance.

“I started off with some steak and eggs and had a little matzo ball soup, then I had some challah French toast. I’m like a fat kid at heart,” he laughed. “That’s why I’m always hyper. I’m just trying to burn that off.”

The “Saved by the Bell” alumnus has to carb up to keep his fighting game strong, as he’s got a purple belt in jiu-jitsu. He got into martial arts thanks to his young sons.

“I got into it because my boys were hyper I wanted to get them into it. Then once I got them into it, I thought it might be too old, and then I said ‘You know what? I’m just going to learn just so I can learn with them,'” he explained. “Then once I fell into it, I fell in love with it. It’s like chess but physical.”

Lopez and his wife, Courtney Mazza, have three children together: a daughter, Gia, and sons Dominic and Santino.

Life is busy for a family of five, especially around the holidays.

This year for Thanksgiving, the Lopez family will be the first float for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. But, the fun doesn’t stop there.

“Thursday’s Thanksgiving there in New York and then the next day, my new movie on Lifetime comes out, ‘Steppin’ into the Holiday,’ which was a lot of fun. We got to shoot it down in Nashville and I am really proud of the way it came out,” he explained. “It’s funny, there’s a lot of dancing involved, sort of little throwback to that musical era there. It’s probably one of my favorites, to be honest.”

Then the following Wednesday, Lopez is lighting the tree at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

“It’s all very holiday,” he exclaimed.

He stars opposite Jana Kramer in the upcoming film. The country music artist has been very open about her love life recently, and we wondered if Lopez offered any kind of relationship advice.

“I’m the last one to kind of get involved. I’m just a good listener,” he laughed.

Catch “Steppin’ into the Holiday” on Lifetime at 8 p.m. on Nov. 25.