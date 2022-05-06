Mark L. Walberg returns as the host for the 4th season of “Temptation Island.”

Four new couples at a crossroads in their relationship head to Maui, Hawaii to put their love to the test. Joined by 24 single men and women looking to find everlasting love, these couples must decide whether to commit to a lifetime together, or if they will ultimately give in to the temptation from the singles looking to find “the one.”

“Temptation Island” airs at 10 p.m. on Wednesdays on USA Network.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 6, 2022.