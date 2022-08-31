Mark Proksch talked about “What We Do in the Shadows” and what it was like for the show to be nominated for seven Emmy awards. He shared details about the series and his character Colin, who is reincarnated as a baby at he beginning of the season. He shared that he watched videos of kids having meltdowns and teens yelling at their parents to prepare for his Colin’s story this season.

The Season 4 finale of “What We Do in the Shadows” premieres on FX Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. You can also stream the episode the following day on Hulu, along with the rest of the seasons.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 31, 2022.