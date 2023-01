Former weatherman Mark Thompson talked about his daily radio show, “The Mark Thompson Show,” that used to be on KGO in San Francisco. He talked about the moment he found out his show on KGO was ending, and described how he made the decision to move the show to YouTube. Mark explained that he had a very loyal audience, so he decided to keep the name “The Mark Thompson Show” and kept the show going.

You can listen to and watch Mark Thompson at 10 a.m. everyday on YouTube.