What’s more fun and lucrative: showbusiness or any other business?
In the case of actor Mark Wahlberg, he’s having such success with other non-showbiz ventures that he says he may give up acting entirely.
In a recent interview with Cigar Aficionado, he opened up about giving up life in front of the camera.
“I’m certainly working harder now than ever. Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit,” he explained. “Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. Because that’s the most difficult thing.”
“The Departed” star does indeed have a full plate.
Here’s what he has his hands in according to Entrepreneur:
- His production company Closest to the Hole
- Unscripted production company Unrealistic Ideas
- Burger restaurant Wahlburgers
- Aquahydrate, an electrolyte-enhanced water
- All-natural nutrition company Performance Inspired
- Mark Wahlberg Auto Group
- F45, the chain of gyms that are based on HIIT-style training
- The clothing line Municipal
Wahlberg is worth $58 million, according to Forbes.