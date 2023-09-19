What’s more fun and lucrative: showbusiness or any other business?

In the case of actor Mark Wahlberg, he’s having such success with other non-showbiz ventures that he says he may give up acting entirely.

In a recent interview with Cigar Aficionado, he opened up about giving up life in front of the camera.

Mark Wahlberg hosts the opening of F45 Training at Miramar MCAs, the first fitness franchise on a U.S. military base on June 11, 2021 in San Diego. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for F45 Training)

“I’m certainly working harder now than ever. Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit,” he explained. “Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. Because that’s the most difficult thing.”

“The Departed” star does indeed have a full plate.

Here’s what he has his hands in according to Entrepreneur:

His production company Closest to the Hole

Unscripted production company Unrealistic Ideas

Burger restaurant Wahlburgers

Aquahydrate, an electrolyte-enhanced water

All-natural nutrition company Performance Inspired

Mark Wahlberg Auto Group

F45, the chain of gyms that are based on HIIT-style training

The clothing line Municipal

Wahlberg is worth $58 million, according to Forbes.