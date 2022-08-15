Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt star in a new TV series, “Sprung.” The catalyst of the show takes place during the time of covid and Dillahunt plays a prisoner who is locked up and released because of the virus. He has no place to go and no job so he goes to live with his cellmates mom, Plimpton.

Dillahunt got the ball rolling by picking up the phone to call Greg Garcia who directed and wrote the episodes. Garcia was also the brains behind “My Name is Earl” and “Raising Hope,” which both of the actors starred in.

The mother son duo live a crazy life together and have a kooky relationship with one another and when her son comes home, he also brings home two other inmates to complete their crime crew.

Plimpton touched on the brilliance of Garcia’s writing and how freely and specific he is and then intention behind it all.

“It’s all in the writing ” stated Plimpton, “and that’s an extraordinary gift for someone to be able to do that.”

The actress goes on to say that since the writing is so great, it creates a wonderful base for anything to happen.

“Sprung” premieres on Amazon Freevee Aug. 19.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 15, 2022.